https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951688
Snow, from the series "Snow, Moon, and Flowers of the Floating World (Ukiyo setsugekka)" by Katsukawa Shunchô
Snow, from the series "Snow, Moon, and Flowers of the Floating World (Ukiyo setsugekka)" by Katsukawa Shunchô

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Snow, from the series "Snow, Moon, and Flowers of the Floating World (Ukiyo setsugekka)" by Katsukawa Shunchô

