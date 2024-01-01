rawpixel
The Actor Arashi Sangoro II as Ito Kuro Disguised as Banta in the Play Izu-goyomi Shibai no Ganjitsu, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1772 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

