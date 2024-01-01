rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951730
The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Oishi (?) in the Play Kanadehon Chushin Nagori no Kura (?), Performed at the Nakamora Theater (?) in the Ninth Month, 1780 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

