rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951751
Actor Ichikawa Danzô III as Narukami in “Bird of the Capital: Komachi of the East” (“Miyakodori azuma Komachi”) by Katsukawa…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Actor Ichikawa Danzô III as Narukami in “Bird of the Capital: Komachi of the East” (“Miyakodori azuma Komachi”) by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Actor Ichikawa Danzô III as Narukami in “Bird of the Capital: Komachi of the East” (“Miyakodori azuma Komachi”) by Katsukawa Shunsho

More