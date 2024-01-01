rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951839
Descending Geese in the Archery Gallery (Yokyuba no Rakugan) by Kitao Shigemasa
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

