https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951944Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextZenjibo, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 853 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2133 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadZenjibo, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore