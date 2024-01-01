https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951945Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower-viewing Party from the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro hanami ryaku zu) by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 531 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1327 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFlower-viewing Party from the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro hanami ryaku zu) by Utagawa HiroshigeMore