https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951974Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKogo no Tsubone, from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin awase)" by Yashima GakuteiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1048 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2620 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKogo no Tsubone, from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin awase)" by Yashima GakuteiMore