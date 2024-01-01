rawpixel
The Actor Kirinami Onoe as Osasa in the play "Hachijin Taiheiki," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the eighth month…
The Actor Kirinami Onoe as Osasa in the play "Hachijin Taiheiki," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the eighth month, 1727 by Okumura Masanobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

