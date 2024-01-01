https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951993Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Jewel River of Plovers (Chidori no Tamagawa), from the series "Six Jewel Rivers in Popular Customs (Fuzoku Mu Tamagawa)" by Suzuki HarunobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 218 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 545 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Jewel River of Plovers (Chidori no Tamagawa), from the series "Six Jewel Rivers in Popular Customs (Fuzoku Mu Tamagawa)" by Suzuki HarunobuMore