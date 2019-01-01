https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/895203Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAbstract gray oil paint textured background vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 895203View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 50.27 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Abstract gray oil paint textured background vectorMore