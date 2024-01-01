rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952043
High Shouldered Jar with Loop Handles and Reserved Decoration of Stylized Floral Decor
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

High Shouldered Jar with Loop Handles and Reserved Decoration of Stylized Floral Decor

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

High Shouldered Jar with Loop Handles and Reserved Decoration of Stylized Floral Decor

More