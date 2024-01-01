rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Bow-shaped Moon (Yumiharizuki), from the series "Twenty-eight Views of the Moon (Tsuki nijuhakkei no uchi)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

