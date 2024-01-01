rawpixel
View of Goten Hill (Gotenyama no zu), from the series "Thirteen Views of the Environs of Edo" by Utagawa Hiroshige
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

