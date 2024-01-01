rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952211
The Dyers' Quarter in Kanda (Kanda Kon'ya-cho), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Dyers' Quarter in Kanda (Kanda Kon'ya-cho), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Dyers' Quarter in Kanda (Kanda Kon'ya-cho), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

More