rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952224
Benzaiten Shrine at Shinobugaoka (Shinobugaoka Benzaiten), from the "Fashionable Eight Views of the Eastern Capital (Furyu…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Benzaiten Shrine at Shinobugaoka (Shinobugaoka Benzaiten), from the "Fashionable Eight Views of the Eastern Capital (Furyu Toto hakkei)" by Kikukawa Eizan

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Benzaiten Shrine at Shinobugaoka (Shinobugaoka Benzaiten), from the "Fashionable Eight Views of the Eastern Capital (Furyu Toto hakkei)" by Kikukawa Eizan

More