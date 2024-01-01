rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952227
The Extraordinary Phenomenon of the Popular Otsu Picture (Tokini otsue kidai no maremono) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Extraordinary Phenomenon of the Popular Otsu Picture (Tokini otsue kidai no maremono) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Extraordinary Phenomenon of the Popular Otsu Picture (Tokini otsue kidai no maremono) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi

More