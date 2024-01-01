https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952263Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSnake, from the series "Fashionable Twelve Signs of the Zodiac (Furyu juni shi)" by Isoda KoryusaiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 885 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2212 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSnake, from the series "Fashionable Twelve Signs of the Zodiac (Furyu juni shi)" by Isoda KoryusaiMore