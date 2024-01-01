https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952281Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMaiko Beach, Banshu Province (Banshu Maiko no hama) from the series “One Hundred Famous Views in the Various Provinces (Shokoku meisho hyakkei)” by Utagawa Hiroshige II (Shigenobu)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 833 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2082 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMaiko Beach, Banshu Province (Banshu Maiko no hama) from the series “One Hundred Famous Views in the Various Provinces (Shokoku meisho hyakkei)” by Utagawa Hiroshige II (Shigenobu)More