Young Woman in the Glow of Sunset (Musume no sekisho), from the series "Eight Views of Fashionable Human Relations (Furyu…
Young Woman in the Glow of Sunset (Musume no sekisho), from the series "Eight Views of Fashionable Human Relations (Furyu jinrin mitate hakkei)" by Isoda Koryusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

