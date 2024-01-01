rawpixel
The Actor Ichikawa Danzo IV as Shutokuin in the Play Tokimekuya O-Edo no Hatsuyuki, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1780 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

