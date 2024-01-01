rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952328
Liu Haichan (Gamma), from the series "Lives of Taoist Immortals Parodied by Courtesans - A Series of Seven (Keisei mitate…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Liu Haichan (Gamma), from the series "Lives of Taoist Immortals Parodied by Courtesans - A Series of Seven (Keisei mitate ressenden, nanaban no uchi)" by Yashima Gakutei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Liu Haichan (Gamma), from the series "Lives of Taoist Immortals Parodied by Courtesans - A Series of Seven (Keisei mitate ressenden, nanaban no uchi)" by Yashima Gakutei

More