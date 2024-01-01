https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952375Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Segawa Yujiro I as Osai, a Female Hairdresser, in the Play Kamuri Kotoba Soga no Yukari, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the First Month, 1776 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 589 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1472 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Segawa Yujiro I as Osai, a Female Hairdresser, in the Play Kamuri Kotoba Soga no Yukari, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the First Month, 1776 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore