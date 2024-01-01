rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952375
The Actor Segawa Yujiro I as Osai, a Female Hairdresser, in the Play Kamuri Kotoba Soga no Yukari, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the First Month, 1776 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

