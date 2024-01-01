rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952394
The actor Ichikawa Danjuro IV as Shinozuka Goro Sadatsuna in the play "Ume Momiji Date no Okido," performed at the Ichimura…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The actor Ichikawa Danjuro IV as Shinozuka Goro Sadatsuna in the play "Ume Momiji Date no Okido," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the eleventh month, 1760 by Torii Kiyonobu II

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The actor Ichikawa Danjuro IV as Shinozuka Goro Sadatsuna in the play "Ume Momiji Date no Okido," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the eleventh month, 1760 by Torii Kiyonobu II

More