https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952468Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEvening Bell at Ikegami (Ikegami no bansho), from the series "Eight Views in the Environs of Edo (Edo kinko hakkei no uchi)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 788 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1971 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadEvening Bell at Ikegami (Ikegami no bansho), from the series "Eight Views in the Environs of Edo (Edo kinko hakkei no uchi)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore