https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952473
Dutch (Orandajin), from the series "People of the Five Nations (Gokakoku no uchi)" by Utagawa Kunihisa II
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

