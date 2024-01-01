rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952526
The Autumn Shower, from "Sharing an Umbrella: A Set of Three (Aigasa sanpukutsui)" by Okumura Masanobu
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Autumn Shower, from "Sharing an Umbrella: A Set of Three (Aigasa sanpukutsui)" by Okumura Masanobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Autumn Shower, from "Sharing an Umbrella: A Set of Three (Aigasa sanpukutsui)" by Okumura Masanobu

More