https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VI as Sukeroku in the play "Omiura Date no Nebiki," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the third month, 1799 by Utagawa Toyokuni I

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

