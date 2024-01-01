rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952578
Autumn Moon at Atago Hill (Atago shugetsu), from the series "Eight Views of Edo (Edo hakkei)" by Utagawa Toyohiro

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

