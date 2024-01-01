rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952604
The actor Ichikawa Hakuen as Akushichibyoe Kagekiyo in the play "Hatsumonbi Yosooi Soga," performed at the Kawarazaki…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The actor Ichikawa Hakuen as Akushichibyoe Kagekiyo in the play "Hatsumonbi Yosooi Soga," performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in the first month, 1802 by Utagawa Toyokuni I

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The actor Ichikawa Hakuen as Akushichibyoe Kagekiyo in the play "Hatsumonbi Yosooi Soga," performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in the first month, 1802 by Utagawa Toyokuni I

More