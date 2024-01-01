https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952622Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKewaizaka no Shosho cutting her hair to become a nun, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 815 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2038 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKewaizaka no Shosho cutting her hair to become a nun, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore