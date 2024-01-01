rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952651
Hanging Abalone Out to Dry, illustration for Abalone (Awabi), from the series "A Matching Game with Genroku-period Poem…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hanging Abalone Out to Dry, illustration for Abalone (Awabi), from the series "A Matching Game with Genroku-period Poem Shells (Genroku kasen kai awase)" by Katsushika Hokusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Hanging Abalone Out to Dry, illustration for Abalone (Awabi), from the series "A Matching Game with Genroku-period Poem Shells (Genroku kasen kai awase)" by Katsushika Hokusai

More