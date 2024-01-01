https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952657Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRussians (Roshiajin), from the series "People of the Five Nations (Gokakoku no uchi)" by Utagawa Kunihisa IIOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 843 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2107 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRussians (Roshiajin), from the series "People of the Five Nations (Gokakoku no uchi)" by Utagawa Kunihisa IIMore