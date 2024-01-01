https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952701Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Nakamura Riko I as Hakata no Kojoro (?) in the Play Shitenno-ji Nobori Kuyo, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eighth Month, 1773 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 570 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1425 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Nakamura Riko I as Hakata no Kojoro (?) in the Play Shitenno-ji Nobori Kuyo, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eighth Month, 1773 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore