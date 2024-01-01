rawpixel
The Actor Nakamura Riko I as Hakata no Kojoro (?) in the Play Shitenno-ji Nobori Kuyo, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
The Actor Nakamura Riko I as Hakata no Kojoro (?) in the Play Shitenno-ji Nobori Kuyo, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eighth Month, 1773 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

