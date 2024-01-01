rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952785
Jurojin, from the series "The Seven Gods of Good Fortune (Adesugata Shichifukujin)" by Ishikawa Toyonobu
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

