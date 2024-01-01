rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952867
The Actor Otani Hiroji III as the Guard Kuriu Zaemon Yorikata in the Play Azuma no Mori Sakae Kusunoki, Performed at the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Otani Hiroji III as the Guard Kuriu Zaemon Yorikata in the Play Azuma no Mori Sakae Kusunoki, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1779 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Otani Hiroji III as the Guard Kuriu Zaemon Yorikata in the Play Azuma no Mori Sakae Kusunoki, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1779 by Katsukawa Shunsho

More