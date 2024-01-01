rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952888
Sagami: Shinra Saburo (Minamoto no Yoshimitsu), section of sheet no. 8 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Provinces…
Sagami: Shinra Saburo (Minamoto no Yoshimitsu), section of sheet no. 8 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Provinces (Kunizukushi harimaze zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

