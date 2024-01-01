https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952888Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSagami: Shinra Saburo (Minamoto no Yoshimitsu), section of sheet no. 8 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Provinces (Kunizukushi harimaze zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 956 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2390 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSagami: Shinra Saburo (Minamoto no Yoshimitsu), section of sheet no. 8 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Provinces (Kunizukushi harimaze zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore