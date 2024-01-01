https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952935Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView of Konodai and the Tone River (Konodai Tonegawa fukei), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 808 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2021 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadView of Konodai and the Tone River (Konodai Tonegawa fukei), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore