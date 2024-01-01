rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952936
Actors as Fukashichi and Omiwa from the play "Imoseyama," from an untitled series of half-block images of kabuki scenes by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Actors as Fukashichi and Omiwa from the play "Imoseyama," from an untitled series of half-block images of kabuki scenes by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Actors as Fukashichi and Omiwa from the play "Imoseyama," from an untitled series of half-block images of kabuki scenes by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)

More