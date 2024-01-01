https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952977Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAsahina Saburo pulling Goro Tokimune's tasset, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 809 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2023 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAsahina Saburo pulling Goro Tokimune's tasset, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore