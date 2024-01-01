https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952992Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as the Hairdreser Komagata Ikkaku in the Play Fuji no Yuki Kaikei Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the First Month, 1770 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 572 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1429 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as the Hairdreser Komagata Ikkaku in the Play Fuji no Yuki Kaikei Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the First Month, 1770 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore