https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953015Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCup in the Form of an Open Lotus Leaf, with Water Weeds and Grasses Amongst Lotus Buds and StalksOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCup in the Form of an Open Lotus Leaf, with Water Weeds and Grasses Amongst Lotus Buds and StalksMore