rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953015
Cup in the Form of an Open Lotus Leaf, with Water Weeds and Grasses Amongst Lotus Buds and Stalks
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cup in the Form of an Open Lotus Leaf, with Water Weeds and Grasses Amongst Lotus Buds and Stalks

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Cup in the Form of an Open Lotus Leaf, with Water Weeds and Grasses Amongst Lotus Buds and Stalks

More