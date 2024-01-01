rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953139
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Minamoto no Yoshiie, in the play "Date Nishiki Tsui no Yumitori," performed at the Morita…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Minamoto no Yoshiie, in the play "Date Nishiki Tsui no Yumitori," performed at the Morita Theater in the eleventh month, 1778 (?) by Torii Kiyonaga

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Minamoto no Yoshiie, in the play "Date Nishiki Tsui no Yumitori," performed at the Morita Theater in the eleventh month, 1778 (?) by Torii Kiyonaga

More