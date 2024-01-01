rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953156
The Actor Otani Oniji II as Asahina Saburo in the play "Hatachiyama Horai Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the first month, 1759 by Torii Kiyosato

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

