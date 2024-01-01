rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953161
Upper Floor of the Gankiro in Yokohama (Yokohama Gankiro age) by Utagawa Hiroshige II (Shigenobu)
Upper Floor of the Gankiro in Yokohama (Yokohama Gankiro age) by Utagawa Hiroshige II (Shigenobu)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public Domain

CC0 License

Upper Floor of the Gankiro in Yokohama (Yokohama Gankiro age) by Utagawa Hiroshige II (Shigenobu)

