https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953237Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCherry-blossom Viewing at Goten Hill (Gotenyama hanami), section of a sheet from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1113 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2783 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCherry-blossom Viewing at Goten Hill (Gotenyama hanami), section of a sheet from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore