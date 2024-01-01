rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953246
Six actors dreaming of their roles, from the series "Spring Plays of 1804: The Pillow of Kontan (Koshi haru kyogen kontan no…
Six actors dreaming of their roles, from the series "Spring Plays of 1804: The Pillow of Kontan (Koshi haru kyogen kontan no makura)" by Utagawa Toyokuni I

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

