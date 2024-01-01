rawpixel
The Actor Otani Hiroji III as the Monk Izayoibo in the Play Keisei Katabira ga Tsuji, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Seventh Month, 1783 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

