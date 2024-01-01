https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953305Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Nakamise Shopping Street, from the series "Eight Precincts of the Kinryuzan Temple in Asakusa (Asakusa Kinryuzan hakkei)" by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 911 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2278 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Nakamise Shopping Street, from the series "Eight Precincts of the Kinryuzan Temple in Asakusa (Asakusa Kinryuzan hakkei)" by Torii KiyonagaMore