rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953320
Carp in the Tone River (Tonegawa no koi), section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo (Edo…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Carp in the Tone River (Tonegawa no koi), section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho harimaze zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Carp in the Tone River (Tonegawa no koi), section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho harimaze zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

More